AC Milan defender Hernandez tests positive for coronavirus
FILE PHOTO-Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Venezia - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 22, 2021 AC Milan's Theo Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

13 Oct 2021 07:19PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2021 07:39PM)
ROME: Theo Hernandez has tested positive for COVID-19 on his return from international duty with France, AC Milan said on Wednesday (Oct 13).

The left back started both of France’s games at the UEFA Nations League Finals in Italy, providing a goal and an assist as the world champions defeated Belgium and Spain to lift the trophy.

"Hernandez has tested positive for a swab carried out at home. The relevant local health authorities have been informed and the player is doing well," read a note on Milan's website.

Hernandez is the second member of the French squad to contract the virus in the last week, after Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot missed the final following a positive test on Saturday.

Hernandez has been a key player for Milan this season, making nine appearances in all competitions, and the news comes as blow ahead of a busy run of games for the team.

Stefano Pioli’s side, who are second in Serie A, face Hellas Verona and Bologna over the next two weekends, either side of a Champions League trip to Porto.

Source: Reuters

