Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

AC Milan name Furlani CEO to replace Gazidis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

AC Milan name Furlani CEO to replace Gazidis

12 Nov 2022 12:22AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2022 01:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AC Milan have appointed Giorgio Furlani to replace Ivan Gazidis as chief executive officer next month, the Serie A club said on Friday.

Milan said on Wednesday Gazidis, who was diagnosed with throat cancer last year, would leave his position on Dec. 5 and would continue to work until his departure date.

Furlani has been member of the board of the Italian club since 2018 and will step down from his role at Elliott Advisers before starting to work as CEO.

"I look forward to working with chairman Scaroni, Paolo Maldini, Stefano Pioli and the rest of the club's leadership: together, I know that we can achieve greater success, on and off the field," Furlani said in a statement.

U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital joined forces with the owners of the New York Yankees to complete the 1.2 billion euro ($1.24 billion) acquisition of Milan in August.

(This copy has been corrected to fix the third paragraph, to make it clear that Furlani will step down from Elliott Advisors, not AC Milan board)

($1 = 0.9688 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.