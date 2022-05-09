AC Milan restore Serie A lead with 3-1 win at Verona

VERONA : A Sandro Tonali double moved AC Milan one step closer to their first Serie A title in 11 years after they regained top spot with a 3-1 comeback victory at Hellas Verona on Sunday.

After rivals Inter Milan provisionally moved top of the standings with a 4-2 win over Empoli, the pressure was on Stefano Pioli's side and the triumph over ninth-placed Verona moved them two points clear at the top with two rounds left.

Milan dominated the early stages and had several opportunities to score but it was Verona who drew first blood in the 38th minute when an incisive pass found Darko Lazovic, whose cross was headed home by his fellow wingback Davide Faraoni.

But Milan refused to give in and right on the stroke of halftime, Rafael Leao - fired up after receiving a yellow card - danced into the box and cut the ball back for Tonali to score from point blank range.

The pair combined again four minutes after the break on a Milan counter-attack, with the lightning quick Leao sprinting past the backtracking Verona defence before his low cross was turned into an empty net by Tonali.

Alessandro Florenzi, who came on as a late substitute, sealed all three points when the full back found space to run into the box and fired a thumping half-volley past the goalkeeper into the bottom corner.