AC Milan to sell Giroud keeper kits after his stint in goal
Sport

Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v AC Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - October 7, 2023 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

09 Oct 2023 04:03PM
Fans will be able to buy an AC Milan goalkeeper kit with Olivier Giroud's name printed on the back, the Serie A club said after the striker's heroics in goal in a 1-0 win at Genoa on Saturday.

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was shown a red card late in stoppage time and Giroud took his place, making a brilliant save to deny George Puscas just before the final whistle.

Milan also added Giroud to the list of first-team goalkeepers on their website.

"Last night Olivier Giroud became part of Milan history by courageously defending the AC Milan goal in the final minutes of the Rossoneri's match against Genoa," Milan said in a statement.

"The club has decided to honour his performance in its last line of defence by putting him in the list of goalkeepers. Additionally, fans can now purchase the goalkeeper jersey and customize it with 'Giroud 9'."

The home goalkeeper jersey in Milan's official store was sold out on Monday.

Source: Reuters

