AC Milan sign Felix on loan from Chelsea

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 28, 2024 Chelsea's Joao Felix during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/ File Photo

04 Feb 2025 11:10PM
AC Milan have signed Portuguese forward Joao Felix from Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season, the two clubs said on Tuesday.

Felix joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in August on a seven-year deal for a reported fee of 46 million pounds ($57.16 million), but the 25-year-old has struggled for game time in his second spell with the Premier League club.

Since his arrival at Chelsea, Felix has started just three league games despite scoring on his club debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers - his only league goal this season.

At Milan, Felix will work with Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao.

Milan, who drew 1-1 with Inter Milan in Sunday's derby, are eighth in the Serie A standings and take on AS Roma in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8047 pounds)

Source: Reuters

