Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

AC Milan sign Italy's Florenzi on loan from Roma
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

AC Milan sign Italy's Florenzi on loan from Roma

AC Milan sign Italy's Florenzi on loan from Roma

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Italy's Alessandro Florenzi celebrates after winning Euro 2020 Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

21 Aug 2021 07:14PM (Updated: 21 Aug 2021 07:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AC Milan have signed Italy international defender Alessandro Florenzi on a season-long loan from Serie A rivals AS Roma with the option of a permanent deal, both clubs said on Saturday.

The 30-year-old right back, who was part of the Italy squad that won the European Championship, has played 45 matches for the Azzurri scoring two goals.

Florenzi made his senior debut for Roma in 2011 after coming through their youth ranks and played more than 250 games for the side in the following eight seasons, but spent the last two on loan at Valencia and Paris St Germain.

Italian media reported that Milan would pay Roma one million euros (US$1.17 million) for the loan, with a further 4.5 million euros to be paid should they decide to make the deal permanent.

(US$1 = 0.8550 euros)

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us