AC Milan win 2-1 at Salernitana as Serie A returns
Soccer Football - Serie A - Salernitana v AC Milan - Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy - January 4, 2023 AC Milan's Sandro Tonali scores their second goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Salernitana v AC Milan - Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy - January 4, 2023 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud in action with Salernitana's Federico Fazio REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Salernitana v AC Milan - Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy - January 4, 2023 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud in action with Salernitana's Matteo Lovato REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Salernitana v AC Milan - Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy - January 4, 2023 Salernitana's Federico Bonazzoli in action with AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
04 Jan 2023 09:40PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2023 10:00PM)
SALERNO, Italy: Sandro Tonali scored a goal and set up another to guide AC Milan to a 2-1 victory at Salernitana on Wednesday (Jan 4) as Serie A returned after a seven-week break for the World Cup and the festive season.

Rafael Leao and Tonali struck in the first half as second-placed Milan moved to 36 points, five behind league leaders Napoli who play away to Inter Milan later.

Forward Leao gave Milan a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute when he picked up a clever pass from midfielder Tonali and went around goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa for a brilliant finish.

Striker Olivier Giroud then sent his header wide but it did not prove to be a huge miss for the visitors as Tonali doubled their lead within five minutes with a long-range strike into the bottom corner after his first attempt was blocked.

Brahim Diaz, who twice came close in the first half, finally found the net around the hour-mark following a set piece but the goal was disallowed because he was offside. Milan could have added more goals but they missed chances, including from Giroud.

Salernitana substitute Federico Bonazzoli got a consolation goal for the hosts in the 83rd minute after he connected with a cross at the back post and beat goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Source: Reuters

