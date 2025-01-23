AC Milan's Conceicao lauds team after Leao secures win over Girona

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao was pleased with his side's performance after they defeated Girona 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, thanks to a stunning first-half strike from Rafael Leao.

Conceicao praised the efforts of his players, but stressed the need for continued hard work.

"Seeing the classification, the work of the boys is rewarded. It's not over yet, we have to keep working hard. There are things that are going well and others to improve," Conceicao told Prime Video.

The coach was pleased with Milan's dominance and ability to create chances, praising the team's spirit and Leao's contributions.

"We won and built chances to score goals. I think we were superior as a team, although in the second half there was a bit of fear in conceding."

"This is the Milan I want in terms of spirit. Leao scored and is working day after day: the team must work together, act in the same way," he added.

Midfielder Yunus Musah said the team's confidence had been boosted by their victory over Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup final earlier this month.

"(Conceicao) is different. We adapted to him immediately. The victory in the Super Cup made us realise that we can do something great," the player said.

Milan, the seven-times European champions who last lifted the trophy in 2007, are sixth on 15 points, with the top eight automatically qualifying for the Round of 16.