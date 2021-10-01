Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

AC Milan’s Florenzi out for a month after knee surgery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

AC Milan’s Florenzi out for a month after knee surgery

AC Milan’s Florenzi out for a month after knee surgery

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - AC Milan v Atletico Madrid - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 28, 2021 AC Milan's Alessandro Florenzi shoots at goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo

01 Oct 2021 11:24PM (Updated: 01 Oct 2021 11:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AC Milan defender Alessandro Florenzi will be out for around a month after undergoing knee surgery, the Italian club said on Friday (Oct 1).

The Italy international had an operation at a Rome clinic and is now set to miss an important run of games for club and country.

“The arthroscopic operation, which was carried out to correct a partial tear to the medial meniscus in his left knee, went perfectly to plan. The estimated recovery time is 30 days,” read a note on Milan’s website.

Florenzi was part of the triumphant Italy squad at Euro 2020 this summer but will be unavailable for the Azzurri’s participation in next week's UEFA Nations League finals.

The right back, who has made seven appearances in all competitions for Milan this season, will also miss important games for his club, including Sunday’s clash with Atalanta in Serie A and a Champions League trip to Porto on Oct 19.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us