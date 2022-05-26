AC Milan's Pioli gets Serie A winners' medal back

After waiting 19 years to lead a team to a trophy as coach, AC Milan's Stefano Pioli's mood was dampened when his Serie A winners' medal was stolen on Sunday.

Milan clinched their first Scudetto in 11 years with a 3-0 victory at Sassuolo on the final day of the season and at the final whistle their supporters invaded the pitch en masse.

The scenes of jubilation were marred, however, when someone took Pioli's medal from around his neck.

He asked for it to be returned on social media, joking that it was the only one he had.

The police tracked down the medal after a fan posted a photo of it on Instagram with the caption "thanks Pioli".