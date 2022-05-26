Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

AC Milan's Pioli gets Serie A winners' medal back
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

AC Milan's Pioli gets Serie A winners' medal back

AC Milan's Pioli gets Serie A winners' medal back

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Atalanta - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 15, 2022 AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli celebrates after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

26 May 2022 01:00AM (Updated: 26 May 2022 01:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

After waiting 19 years to lead a team to a trophy as coach, AC Milan's Stefano Pioli's mood was dampened when his Serie A winners' medal was stolen on Sunday.

Milan clinched their first Scudetto in 11 years with a 3-0 victory at Sassuolo on the final day of the season and at the final whistle their supporters invaded the pitch en masse.

The scenes of jubilation were marred, however, when someone took Pioli's medal from around his neck.

He asked for it to be returned on social media, joking that it was the only one he had.

The police tracked down the medal after a fan posted a photo of it on Instagram with the caption "thanks Pioli".

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us