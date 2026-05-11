AC Milan’s top-four bid hit by late 3-2 home defeat to Atalanta

May 10 : AC Milan's bid for a Champions League place suffered a major setback on Sunday after they were beaten 3-2 by Atalanta at the San Siro, adding further fuel to protests by the home fans against the club's hierarchy.

Ederson and Davide Zappacosta netted for the visitors in the first half, with Giacomo Raspadori adding a third six minutes after the break. Strahinja Pavlovic pulled one back two minutes from time and Christopher Nkunku converted an added time penalty.

The hosts came into the game under pressure after AS Roma's 3-2 win at Parma moved them level on points with Milan. Milan hold the all-important fourth spot thanks to their head-to-head record with Roma, with two rounds remaining.

Title winners Inter Milan have 85 points, with Napoli on 70 before hosting Bologna on Monday. Juventus are third in the standings on 68 points, one ahead of Milan and Roma, with Como two points further adrift in sixth place. Atalanta are seventh on 58 points.