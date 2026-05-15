Achilles injury rules Jordan’s Smeeri out of World Cup

May 15 : Jordan defender Issam Smeeri will miss the country’s first World Cup after the national football association said on Friday he had suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury during individual training with the national team, the association said in a post on X, and will now miss the tournament, scheduled from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The right back joins Yazan Al-Naimat and Adham Al-Quraishi on the list of absentees, after both players were also ruled out of the World Cup after failing to recover in time from anterior cruciate ligament injuries sustained while representing Jordan at the Arab Cup last December.

Jordan, making their World Cup debut, have been drawn in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and defending champions Argentina.

(Reporting Ashraf Hamed AttaEditing by Toby Davis)