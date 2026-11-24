PRETORIA, Nov 24 : South Africa opener Marques Ackerman raced to another century as the home team opened up a commanding 265-run lead over Bangladesh at tea on the second day of the second test at Centurion on Tuesday.

• Ackerman scored 150 off 138 balls in a thrilling innings before being trapped LBW by Shoriful Islam’s full toss as South Africa sped to 356-5 in reply to Bangladesh’s paltry total of 91.

• Tony de Zorzi made 63 not out on his return to the team and will resume the evening session with Wiaan Mulder, who is unbeaten on 33.

• It was a second successive test ton for Ackerman, who scored 157 in the home team’s nine-wicket first test win over Bangladesh last week. He hit 27 boundaries after being 46 not out overnight.

• The 30-year made his debut in last month’s series against Australia and now has 470 runs at an average of 78.3 in four tests.

• South Africa resumed on 88-1 and added 57 runs before Zubayr Hamza (27) was caught when he got an inside edge that flew off his pads and into gully.

• Matthew Breetzke and Ryan Rickelton both scored 20 runs before being caught as Shoriful and Khaled Ahmed claimed two wickers apiece.