Ackerman leads South Africa to 129-1 against Bangladesh

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 : South Africa opener Marques Ackerman scored his third test fifty in as many matches to lead his side to 129-1 at tea on the second day of the first test against Bangladesh at the Wanderers on Monday.

• Ackerman was 69 not out, along with Zubayr Hamza, who is the eighth player used in the number three position by South Africa in the last three years, on 48 after a wicketless second session with the home side trailing by 271 runs.

• Seam bowler Dane Paterson took four wickets as Bangladesh were dismissed for 400 before lunch.

• Litton Das, 92 not out overnight, completed his eighth test century in the fourth over of the morning, hitting Marco Jansen for six. He made 120 off 174 balls before pulling the ball to be caught by Jansen at mid-wicket.

• Paterson had Mehidy Hasan Miraz caught in the slips for 10.

• Paterson (4-92) claimed the wickets of tailenders Hasan Mahmoud (16) and Taskin Ahmed (17) to end Bangladesh’s innings.

• South Africa opener Aiden Markram (4) was caught behind off Hasan in the second over of their innings.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)