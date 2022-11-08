Logo
Sport

Adams, Cuthbert return to Wales training ahead of Argentina clash
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - 3rd Test - South Africa v Wales - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa - July 16, 2022 Wales' Josh Adams in action with South Africa's Damian Willemse REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v France - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - March 11, 2022 Wales' Alex Cuthbert during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/File Photo
08 Nov 2022 10:43PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2022 10:43PM)
Wings Josh Adams and Alex Cuthbert have returned to training with Wales ahead of their second autumn international, against Argentina in Cardiff on Saturday, officials have confirmed.

The pair missed the 55-23 defeat to New Zealand on Saturday but are in contention to play against the South Americans, who stunned England at Twickenham last weekend and will provide another stern test.

The return of Adams could see him potentially fill in at fullback, with Leigh Halfpenny ruled again out through injury and Gareth Anscombe, who played in the number 15 jersey against the All Blacks, likely to move to his more familiar flyhalf position.

Coach Wayne Pivac must also do without injured flanker Tommy Reffell, who hurt his ribs against New Zealand. Pivac will name his team on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

