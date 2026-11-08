Adams double lifts lacklustre Wales to 28-21 win over Japan

CARDIFF, Nov 7 : Winger Josh Adams scored two tries as Wales claimed a bonus-point 28-21 victory over Japan in the Nations Championship on Saturday, but there will be much for coach Steve Tandy to ponder after a lacklustre display.

It was a third win in five tests for Wales, an improvement on the harrowing 18-match losing streak that followed the 2023 World Cup, but in a game that lacked quality in general, the home side struggled at the set-piece in particular.

Prop Archie Griffin and winger Louis Rees-Zammit also scored tries for Wales, who will bank the win but know bigger tests await when they host New Zealand and Australia in the next two weekends.

Japan showed energy and tenacity in defence but, especially in the second half, battled to get into the home side's 22 as scores for flanker Ben Gunter, lock Warner Dearns and replacement scrumhalf Kenta Fukuda kept them in the contest.