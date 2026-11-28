LONDON, Nov 28 : Winger Josh Adams scored two tries as Wales concluded their Nations Championship campaign with an emphatic 40-10 victory over Japan at Twickenham on Saturday.

Adams took his tally to 29 for his country as Wales made their extra backline pace pay to cross six times and take ninth place in the tournament.

The win concluded a positive autumn for Wales who beat Japan twice, ran Australia close and ended a 73-year wait for a victory over the All Blacks.

Japan, though, have endured a challenging November in Europe with four successive defeats.

It was the fifth meeting between the sides in the past 16 months but there was no repeat of the tightness of the previous four.

Japan coach Eddie Jones’s decision to make nine changes to his side backfired as the Brave Blossoms were picked off by a ruthless Wales.

They were three tries to the good inside the opening quarter with Adams crossing twice and full back Blair Murray streaking clear to strike in between.

Ospreys scrumhalf Reuben Morgan-Williams - on his first test start – found a gap to slide over for the fourth try before the break.

Japan enjoyed the majority of possession but were unable to turn it into points and were twice frustrated by Television Match Official decisions as the first half drew to a close.

Elliot Mee – drafted in when Louis Rees-Zammit withdrew before kickoff due to illness – slid his foot under the ball as centre Charlie Lawrence attempted to touch down and flanker Ben Gunter also had a touchdown ruled out.

With the contest effectively over Wales - with second row Adam Beard back from the sin-bin - rolled a 51st-minute lineout maul over for a try by replacement Jac Morgan who then added a second.

Japan finally broke their duck 11 minutes from time with replacement Shinya Komura diving over for a well-received try and Halatoa Vailea added a second but it was Wales who prevailed at a canter.