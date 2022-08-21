Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Adams scores twice as Southampton seal 2-1 comeback win at Leicester
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Adams scores twice as Southampton seal 2-1 comeback win at Leicester

Adams scores twice as Southampton seal 2-1 comeback win at Leicester

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Southampton - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - August 20, 2022 Southampton's Che Adams celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Craig Brough

21 Aug 2022 12:01AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2022 12:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEICESTER: Southampton came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 in Saturday's Premier League game at the King Power Stadium, as Che Adams scored twice after coming off the bench.

Following a goalless first half, Leicester took the lead in the 54th minute with a free-kick from James Maddison but super-sub Adams scored in the 68th and 84th minute to seal Southampton's first win of the season.

Adams scored nine minutes after coming off the bench, finding the target with a low strike following a long throw-in, while the hosts were left to rue their poor defending.

The Leicester-born Scotland forward then completed his double with an acrobatic effort as he volleyed home a cross from James Ward-Prowse, prompting boos around the King Power Stadium.

Adams almost bagged a hat-trick in stoppage time, but his shot rebounded off the post.

Earlier, Maddison had put Leicester ahead after he whipped the ball around the Southampton wall from a free-kick and found the bottom corner of the net, marking his second goal in three games.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.