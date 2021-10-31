Logo
Adams strike gives Southampton 1-0 win over Watford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Southampton - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - October 30, 2021 Southampton's Che Adams celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

31 Oct 2021 12:29AM (Updated: 31 Oct 2021 12:32AM)
WATFORD, England: A pinpoint first-half strike by Che Adams gave Southampton a well-deserved away win over Watford in their Premier League clash on Saturday as the home side struggled to repeat their five-goal performance against Everton a week ago.

Adams gave the visitors the lead in the 20th minute, picking up a pass from Adam Armstrong and taking the pace off the ball before turning and firing an exquisite shot across Ben Foster and into the top-right corner.

Watford almost levelled 12 minutes later as Ismaila Sarr's shot from a tight angle beat keeper Alex McCarthy, but defender Kyle Walker-Peters was on hand to clear the ball off the line.

Watford had another great chance in the 88th minute as substitute Ashley Fletcher swivelled and unleashed a fierce drive, but McCarthy saved as Southampton held on for a win that lifts them to 14th in the table on 11 points, while Watford slide to 16th.

Source: Reuters

