Adana Demirspor walk off the pitch at Galatasaray, match abandoned

ISTANBUL :Turkish side Adana Demirspor walked off the pitch 30 minutes into their Super Lig clash at Galatasaray on Sunday as they trailed 1-0 to a penalty and the game was later abandoned.

The decision to walk off was taken to protest to Turkey's referees committee and football federation, Adana Demirspor President Murat Sancak said according to news website T24.

Sancak said smaller clubs were treated unfairly and their issues were not resolved, T24 reported, without giving details.

Bottom side Adana Demirspor were losing to a 12th minute spot kick by Galatasaray's Spanish striker Alvaro Morata.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk said in an interview after the visitors had walked off the field that the penalty could have been an incorrect decision.