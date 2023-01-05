Adelaide Strikers complete record run chase to beat Hobart Hurricanes

The Adelaide Strikers completed the highest successful run chase in Big Bash League (BBL) history when they chased down a mammoth target of 230 to beat the Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets in Adelaide on Thursday.

An unbeaten century from stand-in skipper Matt Short (100) and a half-century from Chris Lynn (64) allowed the hosts to reach the total with three balls to spare.

This is not the first record broken by the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL this season.

They produced an astonishing bowling performance in December to dismiss Sydney Thunder for 15, a record low total in a professional T20 match.

When asked what his mindset was before the Adelaide Strikers' innings, Short said, "we've broken records before. Why not try and do it again?"

The Adelaide Strikers are fourth in the BBL standings, while the Hobart Hurricanes are sixth.