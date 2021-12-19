Logo
Adelaide test broadcast crew member tests COVID-19 positive
19 Dec 2021 01:49PM (Updated: 19 Dec 2021 01:44PM)
ADELAIDE : A member of a broadcast crew at the ongoing second Ashes test in Adelaide has tested positive for COVID-19, the organisers said on day four of the pink-ball contest on Sunday.

"SA Health are aware and we have begun to trace and notify this person's close contacts," they said in a statement.

"We are undertaking a deep clean of the relevant areas and are facilitating alternative facilities for relevant officials as required."

According to local reports, former Australia test player Glenn McGrath and former England World Cup winner Isa Guha have been pulled off media duties following the positive case.

Australia's regular test skipper Pat Cummins missed the match for being a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case after dining in the same restaurant as the person who contracted the virus.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

