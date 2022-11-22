Logo
Adidas: to keep partnership with German soccer association after armband row
FILE PHOTO: The Adidas logo is pictured during celebrations for German sports apparel maker Adidas' 70th anniversary at the company's headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 General view as England's Harry Kane wears a armband with no discrimination on before the match REUTERS/Lee Smith
22 Nov 2022 10:38PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 10:38PM)
MUNICH : Adidas will not end its partnership with Germany's DFB soccer association after controversy over 'One Love' armbands following grocery chain Rewe's decision to suspend its advertising due to the row.

"We will not end the partnership," said Adidas in an emailed statement, adding it was in close contact with the DFB, its decades-long partner.

"We are convinced that sport must be open to everyone. We support our players and teams when they are committed to positive change. Sport provides a stage for important topics. It is essential to continue the discussion," added the company.

Source: Reuters

