Adidas shares pop after beating Nike to sub-two-hour marathon milestone

April 27 : German sportswear maker Adidas' shares rose 1.7 per cent on Monday after Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe won the London Marathon and became the first man to run a marathon in under two hours in an official race, while wearing the brand's flagship trainers.

Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha finished second in his marathon debut and Tigst Assefa broke her own women‑only world record. All three were wearing Adidas' Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 trainers, which are set to go on sale on Thursday.

The third iteration of Adidas' flagship "supershoe", launched in late 2023, will be sold exclusively via the Adidas app for $500 a pair, according to the company's website, but the steep price tag puts them out of reach of most runners.