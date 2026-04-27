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Adidas shares pop after beating Nike to sub-two-hour marathon milestone
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Adidas shares pop after beating Nike to sub-two-hour marathon milestone

Adidas shares pop after beating Nike to sub-two-hour marathon milestone
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 26, 2026 Kenya's Sabastian Sawe celebrates with an Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 shoe after winning the men's elite race and setting a new world record with a time of 01:59:30 REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Adidas shares pop after beating Nike to sub-two-hour marathon milestone
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 26, 2026 Kenya's Sabastian Sawe celebrates with an Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 shoe after winning the men's elite race and setting a new world record with a time of 01:59:30 REUTERS/Matthew Childs
27 Apr 2026 03:27PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2026 04:08PM)
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April 27 : German sportswear maker Adidas' shares rose 1.7 per cent on Monday after Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe won the London Marathon and became the first man to run a marathon in under two hours in an official race, while wearing the brand's flagship trainers.

Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha finished second in his marathon debut and Tigst Assefa broke her own women‑only world record. All three were wearing Adidas' Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 trainers, which are set to go on sale on Thursday.

The third iteration of Adidas' flagship "supershoe", launched in late 2023, will be sold exclusively via the Adidas app for $500 a pair, according to the company's website, but the steep price tag puts them out of reach of most runners.

Source: Reuters
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