Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Advantage Alcaraz in Madrid Open quarter-final, says Nadal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Advantage Alcaraz in Madrid Open quarter-final, says Nadal

Advantage Alcaraz in Madrid Open quarter-final, says Nadal

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Rafael Nadal Press Conference - Rafa Nadal Academy, Mallorca, Spain - February 2, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal with the Australian Open trophy during the press conference REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

06 May 2022 01:05PM (Updated: 06 May 2022 01:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Rafa Nadal said he will be the underdog when the 21-times Grand Slam champion faces teenager Carlos Alcaraz on Friday in a battle between the Spaniards in the Madrid Open quarter-finals.

Australian Open champion Nadal is playing his first tournament since picking up a rib injury at Indian Wells in March and expects a "very tough" test against the 19-year-old.

"I think that today, he is better than me and he has a good dynamic, a good momentum," said Nadal, who saved four match points to overcome David Goffin 6-3 5-7 7-6(9) on Thursday.

"I think that Alcaraz is in a better physical state of mind, is more fit ... he's younger, so he has that extra energy. I'm clear who, from the beginning, has some kind of advantage in tomorrow's match."

Alcaraz, who beat Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7(4) 6-3 to set up a third career meeting with Nadal, has drawn comparisons with his compatriot after winning three titles this year and entering the world top 10.

"He is the best player in the world on clay ... even though he says that I'm the favourite, that he's not fit enough ... you always have to think of Rafa as the favorite because he has already won here five times," said Alcaraz, who lost their previous two meetings.

"Of course I dream and I fight to be the best one. As I already said, to be the best one you have to beat the best ones and the best. I think I'm ready to achieve that ultimate goal."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us