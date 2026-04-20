Advantage Man City as Haaland seals crucial win over Arsenal

MANCHESTER, April 19 : Manchester City striker Erling Haaland picked the perfect time to end his lean spell in the Premier League with the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over leaders Arsenal to give his side the edge in the title race on Sunday.

The Norwegian poacher had not scored in the league since February but his emphatic finish after 65 minutes of a compelling Etihad Stadium showdown proved decisive as City moved three points behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

Victory over relegation-bound Burnley on Wednesday would move City top of the table with five games to play.

Arsenal, who have been favourites to win their first title since 2004 having led the race since October, have 70 points from 33 games with City on 67 from 32.

"We have to enjoy it, celebrate it, take the good things but don't lose the focus. The focus is in three days, we go to Burnley," City manager Guardiola said.

Arsenal had lost their last three domestic games in all competitions while City have been resurgent since beating Mikel Arteta's side in the League Cup final.

But they arrived knowing a first away league win over City for 11 years would give them one hand on the trophy.

They left wondering if the loss would have a similarly destructive impact to 2023 when City won an April title scrap 4-1 on the way to overtaking Arteta's side.

Not that this was a capitulation and had Havertz taken two golden chances or Eberechi Eze's sweet left-foot strike not struck the post, things could have been different.

"It is a new league now, they are a game in hand. We have three points of advantage and five games to play, so everything is still to play for," Arteta said. "So we know how much we want it. We're not going to stop and we're going to go again."

CHERKI MAGIC

Arsenal's surprise home defeat by Bournemouth last week opened the title door for City but anything other than victory on Sunday would have handed back the advantage.

They got the perfect start with a moment of magic by Rayan Cherki giving them the lead in the 16th minute - the Frenchman gliding into the area with deft footwork before slotting a finish past David Raya.

But the lead lasted less than two minutes as Kai Havertz closed down City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as he took an age to clear and the ball ricocheted off the German into the net.

The equaliser took the sting out of City, though they recovered their rhythm as halftime approached and it took a block by Piero Hincapie to thwart Antoine Semenyo.

City turned the screws after the break, dominating possession as Arsenal retreated. Semenyo's touch let him down when played through and Jeremy Doku fared little better, shooting straight at Raya.

Arsenal sprang back into life, however, and Donnarumma redeemed himself with a save from Havertz before the Italian was beaten by Eze's curling shot but rescued by his post.

Just as the Arsenal fans began to find their voices, they were silenced in the 65th minute. Nico O'Reilly played the ball across the area and Haaland pounced to sweep his shot past Raya for his 23rd league goal of the season.

City then lived dangerously as a free kick into their box deflected off O'Reilly and on to the post.

Tempers frayed with the game-long battle between Gabriel and Haaland reaching boiling point when both were shown yellow cards for butting heads. Arsenal pumped balls into City's box in stoppage time but Havertz wasted a golden chance to equalise as his free header rippled the top of the net.

This was not a knockout blow for Arsenal, but the tide has turned in City's favour as they seek a fifth title in six seasons.