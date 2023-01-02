AFF Cup: Malaysia coach says Singapore 'plays to defend', in contrast to his 'dynamic' team

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's national football head coach Kim Pan-gon on Monday (Jan 2) called Singapore a team that "plays to defend", ahead of their 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup group match decider on Tuesday.

Singapore's tactical approach has not changed much since the last time the two teams met in an international friendly in March 2022, said Kim. The game ended in a 2-1 win for Singapore's Lions at home, giving the South Korean his first defeat at the helm of Malaysia's national team.

He said Singapore’s gameplay contradicted the tactical approach of his side, which he described as more proactive and in search of "high-quality", entertaining games.

“To me (Singapore) in last March and this tournament not much different ... They care about defensive, drop down and look for a counter-attack but Malaysia is different," said Kim during a pre-match press conference at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

"We want to be proactive, we want to dominate the game, give energetic and dynamic football play to achieve a win so we are different from them.

"But I think they have their own style and we will fully respect their style and approach," he added.