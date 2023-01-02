Logo
AFF Cup: Teerasil doubles up as Thailand and Indonesia reach semi-finals
AFF Cup: Teerasil doubles up as Thailand and Indonesia reach semi-finals

Thailand's Teerasil Dangda (middle) surrounded by Cambodian players during their ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup match on Jan 2, 2023. (Photo: SPORTFIVE/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup)

02 Jan 2023 11:03PM (Updated: 02 Jan 2023 11:14PM)
Defending champions Thailand and last year's beaten finalists Indonesia advanced to the semi-finals of the  2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup on Monday (Jan 2) with wins over Cambodia and the Philippines respectively.

The Thais sealed top spot in Group A as Teerasil Dangda scored twice for the hosts in Pathum Thani to secure a 3-1 win over the Cambodians, while Indonesia took second spot with a 2-1 victory against the Azkals in Manila.

Teerasil gave Mano Polking's side the lead when he struck a penalty into the top corner two minutes into first-half injury time, and Sumanya Purisai doubled the advantage five minutes after the restart with a side-foot finish from eight yards.

Sieng Chanthea pulled one back for Cambodia as he cut on to his left foot to score in the 68th minute, but Teerasil made the points safe in injury time when he scored from the edge of the area.

The Thais topped the standings on goal difference from Indonesia after both nations finished the group phase with 10 points from four matches.

Philippine (left) and Indonesian football players vie for the ball during their ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup championship match on Jan 2, 2023. (Photo: SPORTFIVE/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup)

Indonesia took a two-goal lead into the halftime break with Dendi Sulistyawan heading Pratama Arhan's long throw past Anthony Pinthus in the 21st minute, and Marselino Ferdinan adding the second two minutes before the interval.

Sebastian Rasmussen headed in Stephan Schrock's lofted ball seven minutes from time to earn the Philippines a consolation as the Azkals exited the competition.

The semi-final line-up will be completed on Tuesday when Group B leaders Vietnam will take on Myanmar while second-placed Malaysia host Singapore.

The semis will be played on a home-and-away basis from Jan 6 to Jan 10.

The final of the regional tournament will also be played over two legs, with games to be held on Jan 13 and Jan 16.

Catch all the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 action for FREE, live and on demand at mewatch.sg/affmitsubishielectriccup2022.

Source: Reuters/jo

