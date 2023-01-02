AFF Cup: Teerasil doubles up as Thailand and Indonesia reach semi-finals

Defending champions Thailand and last year's beaten finalists Indonesia advanced to the semi-finals of the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup on Monday (Jan 2) with wins over Cambodia and the Philippines respectively.

The Thais sealed top spot in Group A as Teerasil Dangda scored twice for the hosts in Pathum Thani to secure a 3-1 win over the Cambodians, while Indonesia took second spot with a 2-1 victory against the Azkals in Manila.

Teerasil gave Mano Polking's side the lead when he struck a penalty into the top corner two minutes into first-half injury time, and Sumanya Purisai doubled the advantage five minutes after the restart with a side-foot finish from eight yards.

Sieng Chanthea pulled one back for Cambodia as he cut on to his left foot to score in the 68th minute, but Teerasil made the points safe in injury time when he scored from the edge of the area.

The Thais topped the standings on goal difference from Indonesia after both nations finished the group phase with 10 points from four matches.