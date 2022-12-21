Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

AFF Cup: Thailand beat Brunei 5-0, Cambodia surprise Philippines 3-2
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

AFF Cup: Thailand beat Brunei 5-0, Cambodia surprise Philippines 3-2

AFF Cup: Thailand beat Brunei 5-0, Cambodia surprise Philippines 3-2

Brunei and Thailand in action during their AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup football match. (Photo: AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup)

21 Dec 2022 01:36AM (Updated: 21 Dec 2022 01:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

YANGON: Six-time champions Thailand got off to a great start in their defence of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup by beating Brunei 5-0 in their first Group A match at Kuala Lumpur Stadium in Cheras on Tuesday (Dec 20).

Thailand opened accounts in the 19th minute with a goal by Port FC winger Bordin Phala, and then went 2-0 thanks to prolific striker Teerasil Dangda in the 44th minute.

Things got worse for Brunei late in the second half when Yura Yunos deflected the ball into his own goal in the 88th minute. Thai substitute Peeradol Chamrasamee added insult to injury when he scored a brace of goals in injury time, wrapping up the 5-0 rout.

The win propelled Thailand to the top of Group A thanks to goal difference, while Cambodia lies second, also with three points, after shocking the Philippines 3-2 in their first group match at home.

Players from Cambodia and the Philippines vie for the ball during their AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup football match. (Photo: AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup)

Playing in Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh, the Cambodians, coached by Ryu Hirose, blazed ahead with two goals, the first by Reung Bunheing in the 16th minute and Orn Chanpolin in the 20th.

The Philippines then mounted a comeback thanks to Kenshiro Daniels who scored in the 41st minute, and then again in the 55th, levelling the match. 

But it was simply not enough, as Cambodia came back with a header by Bunheing four minutes later, which settled the match and gave his country the well-earned three points.

Catch all the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 action for FREE, live and on demand at mewatch.sg/affmitsubishielectriccup2022.
Source: Bernama/ec

Related Topics

football AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.