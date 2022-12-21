AFF Cup: Thailand beat Brunei 5-0, Cambodia surprise Philippines 3-2

YANGON: Six-time champions Thailand got off to a great start in their defence of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup by beating Brunei 5-0 in their first Group A match at Kuala Lumpur Stadium in Cheras on Tuesday (Dec 20).
Thailand opened accounts in the 19th minute with a goal by Port FC winger Bordin Phala, and then went 2-0 thanks to prolific striker Teerasil Dangda in the 44th minute.
Things got worse for Brunei late in the second half when Yura Yunos deflected the ball into his own goal in the 88th minute. Thai substitute Peeradol Chamrasamee added insult to injury when he scored a brace of goals in injury time, wrapping up the 5-0 rout.
The win propelled Thailand to the top of Group A thanks to goal difference, while Cambodia lies second, also with three points, after shocking the Philippines 3-2 in their first group match at home.
Playing in Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh, the Cambodians, coached by Ryu Hirose, blazed ahead with two goals, the first by Reung Bunheing in the 16th minute and Orn Chanpolin in the 20th.
The Philippines then mounted a comeback thanks to Kenshiro Daniels who scored in the 41st minute, and then again in the 55th, levelling the match.
But it was simply not enough, as Cambodia came back with a header by Bunheing four minutes later, which settled the match and gave his country the well-earned three points.