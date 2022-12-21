AFF Cup: Thailand beat Brunei 5-0, Cambodia surprise Philippines 3-2

YANGON: Six-time champions Thailand got off to a great start in their defence of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup by beating Brunei 5-0 in their first Group A match at Kuala Lumpur Stadium in Cheras on Tuesday (Dec 20).

Thailand opened accounts in the 19th minute with a goal by Port FC winger Bordin Phala, and then went 2-0 thanks to prolific striker Teerasil Dangda in the 44th minute.

Things got worse for Brunei late in the second half when Yura Yunos deflected the ball into his own goal in the 88th minute. Thai substitute Peeradol Chamrasamee added insult to injury when he scored a brace of goals in injury time, wrapping up the 5-0 rout.

The win propelled Thailand to the top of Group A thanks to goal difference, while Cambodia lies second, also with three points, after shocking the Philippines 3-2 in their first group match at home.