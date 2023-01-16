Logo
Sport

AFF Cup: Thailand crowned kings of ASEAN football once again with 7th title
Sport

AFF Cup: Thailand crowned kings of ASEAN football once again with 7th title

The Thais claim a record-extending seventh Southeast Asian title after beating Vietnam 1-0 in the second leg of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup final.

AFF Cup: Thailand crowned kings of ASEAN football once again with 7th title

Thailand captain Theeraton Bunmathan celebrates after scoring against Vietnam in the second leg of the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup final on Jan 16, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)

16 Jan 2023 10:24PM (Updated: 16 Jan 2023 10:27PM)
SINGAPORE: Thailand defended their ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup title after beating Vietnam 1-0 on Monday (Jan 16) in the second leg of the final, to emerge 3-2 winners on aggregate.

The hosts claimed a record-extending seventh Southeast Asian title at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, denying the departing Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo the perfect send-off.

The South Korean had overseen an upturn in the fortunes of the national team during his five years in charge, taking the Golden Star Warriors to the final round of Asia's 2022 World Cup qualifiers - for the first time ever - and winning the 2018 AFF Cup.

But he was unable to seal his second regional title on away soil, with Thailand coming out tops across the two-legged final to give Brazilian-German coach Alexandre Polking his second AFF title.

Polking's men already held the advantage after scoring two away goals in the 2-2 first-leg draw in Hanoi last Friday, and the Thais solidified their grip on the Cup after Theerathon Bunmathan opened the scoring in the 24th minute.

The team captain's goal was a beauty as he bulged the net with a rasping drive from long range, and he delighted the home fans by emulating Cristiano Ronaldo's "Siu" celebration.

The Vietnamese were unable to muster a response, with the Thais controlling the majority of possession.

Polking's players were able to see out the second half of the game with relative ease despite being reduced to 10 men in added time after Peeradon Chamratsamee received his second yellow card.

Wild celebrations among the Thammasat Stadium crowd ensued at the full-time whistle, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino standing by to present the trophy to the War Elephants.

Catch all the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 action for FREE, live and on demand at mewatch.sg/affmitsubishielectriccup2022.

Source: CNA/sn(jo)

