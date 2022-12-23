Indonesia open AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup campaign with win over Cambodia; Philippines beat Brunei

Indonesia launched their 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Cambodia in Jakarta on Friday (Dec 23) as the Philippines bounced back from an opening-day loss to secure a 5-1 victory over Brunei.

The Indonesians, who finished as runners-up last year but have never won the Southeast Asian title, sealed the win when Witan Sulaeman scored from close range 10 minutes before the end of the first half.

Egy Maulana had put Shin Tae-yong's side in front with seven minutes on the clock only for Saret Krya to level for the Cambodians eight minutes later.

The win moves Indonesia level on three points with defending champions Thailand in Group A alongside the Philippines and Cambodia, who have both played twice.