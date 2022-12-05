Mediacorp to air all AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 matches for free

SINGAPORE: Football fans in Singapore will be able to watch the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 from Dec 20 to Jan 16 for free, on Mediacorp platforms.

Through a deal brokered by global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE, all 26 matches of the regional tournament will air live and on-demand on Mediacorp's digital entertainment streaming service, meWATCH.

Matches featuring Singapore's national team the Lions will be available live on free-to-air TV on Mediacorp's Channel 5, with match highlights uploaded to Mediacorp Entertainment's YouTube channel.

"The deal underlines Mediacorp’s ongoing efforts to offer exclusive football action for free to a wide national audience, as part of its continued commitment to rallying audiences behind Team Singapore athletes and supporting the local sports scene," said Mediacorp and the AFF in a joint media release on Monday (Dec 5).

The 14th edition of the biennial tournament will kick off with a group stage opening match on Dec 20, with the two-legged finals taking place on Jan 13 and Jan 16.

Mediacorp's head of audience and partnerships Lee Hung Sheng said: "Mediacorp’s coverage of this tournament underlines our role as the national media network in uniting communities through the universal language of sport, while showcasing the athletic accomplishments of our local football heroes."

Singapore - the 2020 semi-finalist - has been drawn into Group B and will meet Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Malaysia.