Singapore beat Laos 2-0 at AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

SINGAPORE: Singapore joined Malaysia at the top of Group B of the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup on Tuesday (Dec 27) after a 2-0 win over Laos in Vientiane.

Irfan Fandi put the Lions ahead in the 32nd minute with a header off a Zulfahmi Arifin free kick, and Shawal Anuar settled the close match at National Stadium KM16 in the 94th minute after nicking the ball from Laos goalkeeper Keo-Oudone Souvannasangso.

The win is Singapore's second in as many matches, following last Saturday's 3-2 victory over Myanmar at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Laos' loss is their third in a row at the tournament, although their margin of defeat on Tuesday marked an improvement from their 6-0 loss to Vietnam and their 5-0 loss to Malaysia.

With back-to-back wins, the Lions are level on points with Malaysia but in second place on goal difference. Malaysia are facing Vietnam in Hanoi in Tuesday’s other game at the tournament.

Singapore's next Mitsubishi Electric Cup match will be a clash with Vietnam at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Friday.

Laos, meanwhile, will wrap up their campaign with a match against Myanmar at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on the same day.

Singapore's final group-stage game will be a showdown with Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 3, the same day that Vietnam and Myanmar face off in Hanoi.