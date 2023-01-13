Vietnam score late goal to draw 2-2 with Thailand in first leg of AFF Cup final

SINGAPORE: Vietnam drew 2-2 with Thailand in the first leg of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup final on Friday (Jan 13).



In-form Vietnam striker Nguyen Tien Linh, whose two goals saw off Indonesia in the last four earlier this week, once again sparked jubilant scenes among the home crowd when he broke the deadlock in the 24th minute.



Vietnam would take the slender lead into the break at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.



Thailand, which overcame Malaysia in the semi-finals, came out of the dressing room looking determined to level the tie - and it took just three minutes for forward Poramet Arjvirai to get the equaliser.

Midfielder Sarach Yooyen then gave the War Elephants the lead in the 63rd minute.

But Vietnam were not done yet. With just two minutes left on the clock, Vu Van Thanh equalised for the home side.

The return leg will be played at the Thammasat Stadium in Thailand on Monday.

Thailand currently has the most AFF Cup trophies, having won the competition six times. Vietnam have won it twice.

Catch all the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 action for FREE, live and on demand at mewatch.sg/affmitsubishielectriccup2022.