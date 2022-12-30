Singapore hold Vietnam in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup with gutsy display

SINGAPORE: A disciplined display from Singapore saw them hold Vietnam to a goalless draw in their third group game at the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup on Friday (Dec 30).
At the Jalan Besar stadium, Takayuki Nishigaya’s men would earn a valuable point which leaves them in the running to make the semifinals ahead of their final group match with Malaysia.
Both sides came into the game unbeaten with Singapore beating Myanmar 3-2 and Laos 2-0. Vietnam on the other hand thrashed Laos 6-0 and beat Malaysia 3-0.
Vietnam, who are Southeast Asia's highest ranked team are 96th in the world, while Singapore sit 160th in the rankings.
The first 45 saw Vietnam seize most of the possession but not making much of it. On the other hand, Singapore struggled to create much attacking impetus.
The away side’s first chance of the game came in the 11th minute as a low shot had to be pushed away by Hassan Sunny, then hacked clear by Shakir Hamzah.
Park Hang-seo’s men came close in the 23rd minute as Do Hung Dung’s effort dipped wide.
Ilhan Fandi would have Singapore’s first attempt minutes later after good work down the flank from Christopher Van Huizen.
There was a huge moment of concern for the Lions in the 38th minute as Ilhan cut inside his man, only to fall painfully on the turf clutching his left kneecap.
The 20-year-old tried to soldier on but limped off just before the half.
Ilhan was replaced by Shawal Anuar for the second half, while Song Ui-young took the place of Faris Ramli.
And Shawal looked to have provided the Lions with an extra spark as his pace provided a new dimension to the attack in the early minutes of the second half.
At the back, Irfan Fandi looked imperious for Singapore as he won a number of aerial duels and mopped up loose balls admirably.
As Vietnam looked to unlock the stubborn Singapore defence, Park put on diminutive midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai and he would curl a freekick over with 30 minutes left to play.
Then Hassan would be forced into a strong save after a rasping drive from Nguyen Tien Linh, before bravely diving at the feet of an onrushing Nguyen Van Quyet.
Later on, the width of the post would come to Singapore’s rescue as a Nguyen Hoang Duc effort thudded off with Hassan beaten.
The result means that Vietnam stay in top spot in the group with seven points, ahead of Singapore on goal difference.
The Lions, who remain unbeaten, will now need to avoid defeat against Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil stadium in their final group game on Jan 3 to progress to the semifinals.