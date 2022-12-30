Singapore hold Vietnam in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup with gutsy display

SINGAPORE: A disciplined display from Singapore saw them hold Vietnam to a goalless draw in their third group game at the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup on Friday (Dec 30).

At the Jalan Besar stadium, Takayuki Nishigaya’s men would earn a valuable point which leaves them in the running to make the semifinals ahead of their final group match with Malaysia.

Both sides came into the game unbeaten with Singapore beating Myanmar 3-2 and Laos 2-0. Vietnam on the other hand thrashed Laos 6-0 and beat Malaysia 3-0.

Vietnam, who are Southeast Asia's highest ranked team are 96th in the world, while Singapore sit 160th in the rankings.

The first 45 saw Vietnam seize most of the possession but not making much of it. On the other hand, Singapore struggled to create much attacking impetus.