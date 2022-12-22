Malaysia open AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup campaign with 1-0 win over Myanmar

YANGON: Winger Faisal Halim and goalkeeper Syihan Hazmi starred for Malaysia as they kicked off their ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup campaign with a 1-0 triumph over Myanmar at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Wednesday (Dec 21).

While Faisal scored the winning goal in the 52nd minute, Malaysia also owed their victory to Syihan, who saved a penalty in the Group B opener.

With all three points in the bag, the Harimau Malaya got the start they wanted in their quest to end their 12-year wait for the cup.

But it was not a smooth ride for Malaysia in front of the 2,500 spectators at the stadium, as the hosts took charge of proceedings with their fast and short passes when in possession and quick retreats to close the gaps when defending.

Myanmar, coached by Antoine Hey, sounded an early warning when midfielder Lwin Moe Aung's long-range attempt in the eighth minute sailed just wide.

Myanmar then squandered another chance in the 19th minute when striker Aung Kaung Mann was slow to pull the trigger after receiving a pass from Lwin Moe Aung.

After failing to test the goalkeeper in the first 20 minutes, Faisal had the chance to make Myanmar pay for a defensive mistake, but he missed the target from close range.