Free-to-air AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup coverage for Thailand

SINGAPORE: Thailand fans will be able to enjoy free-to-air coverage of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup matches from Monday (Dec 26).

Live coverage of the remaining matches will be carried by the Thai government’s free-to-air channel T-Sports as well as on Channel 9 MCOT, global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE announced in a media release.

This was made possible through a deal with Lottery Online, supported by the Football Association of Thailand and the Sports Authority of Thailand, added the agency.

Coverage will begin with Thailand's home match against the Philippines at Thammasat Stadium on Monday.

SPORTFIVE's Managing Director Malcolm Thorpe said: "As defending champion from the 2020 event, Thailand’s performance in this year’s event will be a focus of attention for the local fans and we hope Thai fans will give their loudest support to the national team and cheer them on."

The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 kicked off on Dec 20, with all teams competing in a home-and-away format.

The tournament will culminate with the finals played over two legs on Jan 13 and Jan 16 next year.