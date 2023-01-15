AFF Cup: Departing coach Park focused on Vietnam's push for victory

Monday (Jan 16) marks the end of an era for Vietnamese football as Park Hang-seo leads the national team for the last time, with the much-loved South Korean coach looking to sign off in style by bringing the country a third ASEAN Championship title.

Vietnam meet defending champions Thailand in the second leg of the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric cup at Thammasat Stadium outside Bangkok, with the Thais in the driving seat after a 2-2 draw in Hanoi on Friday, the 65-year-old Park's last game at the My Dinh Stadium.

Park, an assistant to Guus Hiddink when South Korea reached the 2002 World Cup semi-finals, has overseen an upsurge in the national team's fortunes during his five years in charge.

But while the end of his tenure is just around the corner, Park is focused only on getting the right result for his team.

"From the beginning of my contract till now, my players and I have always tried our best in each competition and each match," he said earlier in the competition.

"There is no change even though I am stepping down after the tournament.

"We focus on the next match and not think about what is the last match (for me)."