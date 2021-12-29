Captain Chanathip at the double as Thailand thrash Indonesia 4-0 in first leg of Suzuki Cup final

Thailand's Chanathip Songkrasin was in devastating form as they handed Indonesia a 4-0 thrashing in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 final in Singapore on Wednesday (Dec 29), with the captain scoring twice to put his nation on the verge of a sixth Southeast Asian title.

Chanathip's second-minute opener was the fastest goal scored in the final of the regional competition, while his second seven minutes after the interval capped a quick break by the Thais.

Supachok Sarachat hit Thailand's third midway through the second half, and Bordin Phala scored the fourth late on to leave the Indonesians with an almost impossible task in the return on New Year's Day if they are to win the title for the first time.