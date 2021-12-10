Indonesia kick off Suzuki Cup campaign with 4-2 win over Cambodia

Indonesia coach Shin Tae-yong was pleased with his side's first-half performance, but said that complacency set in during the second 45.

"It wasn’t an easy match, but fortunately we scored three goals in the first half so that was a positive, but the players thought that we could beat them easily after that, and that affected us in a bad way in the second half," he said.

“I feel that the players weren’t perhaps in 100 per cent physical condition, but I still have strong belief that we can play better moving forward.”

Cambodia coach Ryu Hirose took some positives from the six-goal thriller.

“Today we wanted to give some younger players a chance to feature, and I think that they started a little anxiously, but after some more experienced players came we settled down and played quite well," he said.

“This is a team that we are preparing for the future, so we want them to keep developing – both mentality and physically – and I think they showed that today.”

Malaysia currently lead Group B with six points after their 4-0 win over Laos earlier on Thursday. They are followed by Indonesia who are ahead of Vietnam on goals scored. Cambodia and Laos are fourth and fifth respectively, with no points so far.

