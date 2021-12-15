Suzuki Cup: Indonesia's Elkan Baggott in quarantine after taking same flight as Omicron COVID-19 case

SINGAPORE: Indonesia defender Elkan Baggott has been served with a quarantine order in Singapore after being identified as a close contact of a confirmed Omicron variant COVID-19 case, an AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 official said on Wednesday (Dec 15).

The 19-year-old, who is on the books at English third-tier side Ipswich Town, is serving his quarantine in a designated facility until Saturday, said Mr Yazeen Buhari, deputy chairman of the tournament’s Local Organizing Committee, in response to a CNA query.

“Mr Elkan Baggot has been served with a quarantine order in a designated facility till Dec 18, 2021. This is because he was identified as a close contact – defined as someone who has spent 15 minutes or more within 2 metres of the infected individual – of a confirmed Omicron case on board the same flight,” Mr Yazeen said.

“Under Singapore’s national guidelines, all close contacts of suspected or confirmed Omicron cases will be placed on 10-day quarantine at designated facilities, and they are required to undergo polymerase chain reaction tests at the start and end of their quarantine, even if they have been tested negative for COVID-19 so far.

"The quarantine period for close contact is set at 10 days since his last exposure to an infected individual as the risk of becoming a COVID case is highest in the first 10 days."