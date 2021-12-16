Indonesia and Vietnam play out goalless draw at Suzuki Cup, Cambodia beat Laos 3-0

Defending champions Vietnam missed their chance to book an early semi-final berth after they were held to a goalless draw by Indonesia in their third Group B match of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 in Singapore on Wednesday (Dec 15).

Vietnam, who controlled the game from the first minute, were unable to break down Indonesia, who defended extremely well to fend off Park Hang-seo’s side in the match at Bishan Stadium.

The Golden Dragon sounded an early warning in the ninth minute, but Nguyen Thanh Chung’s attempt from outside the box was too high.

Then Nguyen Quang Hai’s left-footed shot was saved in the centre of the goalmouth by Nadeo Argawinata in the 28th minute to end the first half without any goals.

After the game resumed, Vietnam continued their aggressive ways and were presented with their best chance in the 60th minute, but Phan Van Duc's left-footed strike went just inches wide of the bottom right corner.