Indonesia hit back to reach Suzuki Cup semi-finals, Vietnam also through

Indonesia fought back after going a goal down to beat Malaysia 4-1 at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 in Singapore on Sunday (Dec 19) to progress to the semi-finals of the Southeast Asian championship alongside title-holders Vietnam.

Shin Tae-yong's side will take on tournament hosts Singapore in the last four following their first-place finish in Group B, ahead of Vietnam on goal difference after Park Hang-seo's team cruised to a 4-0 win over Cambodia.

The Vietnamese were all but certain of a place in the knockout rounds going into the final round of group matches, and comfortably dispatched the Cambodians.

Nguyen Tien Linh scored twice in the opening 27 minutes before goals from Bui Tien Dung and Nguyen Quang Hai completed the win for the defending champions, who will meet Thailand in the next round.