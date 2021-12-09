Malaysia thump Laos 4-0 in Suzuki Cup as Safawi shines with hat-trick

SINGAPORE: Nippy winger Safawi Rasid struck a brilliant hat-trick to inspire Malaysia to a 4-0 victory over Laos on Thursday (Dec 9) for their second straight win in Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020.

Harimau Malaya head coach Tan Cheng Hoe was credited for his bold move in revamping the midfield and attack, resulting in a more effective performance from his men compared to their opening 3-1 win over Cambodia on Monday.

Laos started the game at Singapore's Bishan Stadium by pounding the Malaysian goalmouth with three attempts in the first five minutes.

But they were caught flatfooted when Malaysia launched a counterattack, with Safawi coolly tapping in a pass from Arif Aiman in the seventh minute.

Three minutes later, Malaysia nearly doubled their lead, but Syafiq Ahmad’s header hit the post while the follow-up attempt by skipper Aidil Zafuan hit the bar.