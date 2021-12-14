Thailand through to Suzuki Cup semis after 2-1 win over Philippines

Teerasil's goals took his overall tally in the Suzuki Cup to 19, lifting him ahead of Singapore's Noh Alam Shah as the tournament's all-time top scorer.

Thailand coach Alexandre Polking was full of praise for the veteran striker, who was named man of the match.

“I don’t know how often I can come here and praise him, he’s the best striker I’ve coached and the best striker I’ve seen, and he just proved that again," he said.

“He creates chances, he came up with another world-class finish tonight, and I hope he can keep going and score another five, six or seven goals so that we can reach and win the final.”

Polking also paid tribute to the rest of his squad.

“I want to praise the starting players and the players that came in because this was a very important three points for us where we’ve now reached our minimum target of qualifying for the semi-finals, and it gives us more time to train together.”