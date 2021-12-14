Singapore confirm AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals spot, beat Timor-Leste 2-0

SINGAPORE: It has been a long, agonising wait that has spanned almost a decade.

Since lifting the AFF Suzuki Cup for the fourth time in 2012, the Lions have not made the semi-finals of the competition.

Knocked out on home soil in 2014, eliminated without a win in 2016, and missing out after their final group stage match in 2018.

But because of the Philippines’ 1-2 defeat to Thailand earlier on Tuesday (Dec 14), Singapore did not have to wait for their group stage clash against Timor-Leste as previous wins against Myanmar (3-0), and the Philippines (2-1) were enough.

Regardless, the Lions would go on to rubber stamp their spot by eking out 2-0 victory over Timor-Leste later in the evening, courtesy of goals from Adam Swandi and Shakir Hamzah.

"I feel very happy with this achievement (of Singapore making the semi-finals). (It is) because of the boys' effort and the fans' voice that we can keep on going in our journey," said head coach Tatsuma Yoshida after the game.