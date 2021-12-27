Tickets for first leg of AFF Suzuki Cup final go on sale from Monday

SINGAPORE: Tickets for the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final go on sale from 9am on Monday (Dec 27), the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a media release on Sunday night.

Indonesia and Thailand are set to face each other on Dec 29 in the first game of the two-legged final.

The tickets, priced at S$25 for adults and S$15 for children aged 12 years and below, can be purchased online, or via the Ticketmaster hotline (+65 3158 8588) from 10am onwards.

Sales for the second leg, which is on Jan 1, 2022, will start on Thursday, Dec 30 from 12pm, FAS added in a media release.

Thailand booked their place in the AFF Suzuki Cup final after they held defending champions Vietnam to a goalless draw on Sunday in the second leg of the semi-finals to complete a 2-0 aggregate victory.

Indonesia defeated Singapore 4-2 on Saturday to claim their place in the final.