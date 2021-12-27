Tickets for first leg of AFF Suzuki Cup final go on sale from Monday

SINGAPORE: Tickets for the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final go on sale from 9am on Monday (Dec 27), the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a media release on Sunday night.
Indonesia and Thailand are set to face each other on Dec 29 in the first game of the two-legged final.
The tickets, priced at S$25 for adults and S$15 for children aged 12 years and below, can be purchased online, or via the Ticketmaster hotline (+65 3158 8588) from 10am onwards.
Sales for the second leg, which is on Jan 1, 2022, will start on Thursday, Dec 30 from 12pm, FAS added in a media release.
Thailand booked their place in the AFF Suzuki Cup final after they held defending champions Vietnam to a goalless draw on Sunday in the second leg of the semi-finals to complete a 2-0 aggregate victory.
Indonesia defeated Singapore 4-2 on Saturday to claim their place in the final.
Both legs of the final will kick off at 8.30pm at the National Stadium.
“Gates will open two hours before and fans are advised to make their way to the stadiums early to avoid any delays for entry,” said FAS.
Similar to the group stage games and semi-finals, spectators will continue to be issued a coloured wrist tag for identification that allows re-entry, after showing proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and completing the mandatory bag checks.
“Refunds will not be issued to those who fail to provide proof of vaccination,” FAS added.
Children who are exempted from vaccination must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 years and above. All children aged three and above will need a ticket to enter.
Strict safe distancing measures will be maintained, with seating in groups of two and one-metre safe distancing between each group. Food and drinks are not permitted in the stadiums and fans are required to wear their masks at all times.
BUYING TICKETS
|Match
|Mode
|Date/Time
|Final Leg 1
|Online
|Dec 27, 9am
|Final Leg 1
|Ticketmaster hotline
|Dec 27, 10am
|Final Leg 2
|Online
|Dec 30, 12pm
|Final Leg 2
|Ticketmaster hotline
|Dec 30, 12pm
FINAL FIXTURES
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|Dec 29
|Indonesia vs Thailand
|8.30pm
|National Stadium
|Jan 1, 2022
|Thailand vs Indonesia
|8.30pm
|National Stadium