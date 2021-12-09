2 more members of Malaysia's Suzuki Cup squad test positive for COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia were dealt another blow in their AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 campaign in Singapore on Thursday (Dec 9) after two more members of their squad tested positive for COVID-19.

Head coach Tan Cheng Hoe said that the two players were winger Akhyar Rashid, who was named man of the match in the opening Group B fixture against Cambodia on Monday, and defender Quentin Cheng.

"Of course, Akhyar played very well in the previous match, but due to testing positive for COVID-19, he couldn’t play this afternoon," he said during the press conference following Malaysia's 4-0 win over Laos at the Bishan Stadium earlier on Thursday.