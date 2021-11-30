AFF Suzuki Cup to be shown live on meWATCH

SINGAPORE: The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2020 will be broadcast live for free on meWATCH, said Mediacorp on Tuesday (Nov 30).

Football fans can catch all 26 matches from Dec 5, 2021 to Jan 1, 2022 on the streaming platform, with highlights to be uploaded on the meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channels.

Initially set to be held last year, the Suzuki Cup was pushed back to April this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later rescheduled for a second time.

The biennial Southeast Asian tournament will be held at the National Stadium and Bishan Stadium.

Host country Singapore will kick off the 10-team tournament against Myanmar at the National Stadium on Dec 5.