Singapore hold Indonesia to 1-1 draw in first leg of AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s first appearance in an AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final after nine years ended in a 1–1 first leg draw with Indonesia at the National Stadium on Wednesday (Dec 22).

An early 28th minute goal by Witan Sulaeman put the away side ahead in a largely even encounter, before Ikhsan Fandi equalised midway through the second half.

Both sides started the game well, but Indonesia began to exert more pressure 10 minutes in as the Lions were forced into a series of clearances.

First it was defender Safuwan Baharudin with a header from an inswinging cross, then Zulfahmi Arifin had to hook the ball away from the resultant corner.

Several minutes later, striker Ikhsan had his first sight of goal but his shot only found the side netting.

Singapore then had the best chance of the game as a looping Safuwan header was tipped over superbly by Indonesia goalkeeper Nadeo Winata.

But Indonesia then carved out a chance of their own and were rewarded with a goal as Witan Sulaeman fired past Hassan Sunny after a delicious ball from the right.